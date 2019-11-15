Olivia Colman condemns all negative publicity of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Olivia Colman is an Academy Award winner who has won the hearts of her fans with her film, The Favourite.

Recently she came out in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in lieu of their recent decision to take the British press to court over their recent negative portrayal of the couple.



Olivia finds it rather odd that the British press has been following the royal couple like hawks. She stated that the British press has been over-the-top and extremely harsh towards the new royal. She further went on to say that the couple has been under scrutiny ever since they got married.

News of the royal couple spending Christmas in the US has only added fuel to the fire, making fans wonder what could have ignited the rift between the royal family.