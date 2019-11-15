Kristen Bell told her kids their teeth would fall off if they revealed the 'Frozen II' Secret

Frozen II is set to hit theaters within a couple of days and fans are anxiously waiting to hear what the dynamic sister duo is up to.

In order to keep the preparations hush-hush, Kristen Bell revealed that she told her kids all their teeth would fall off if they told anyone about what will happen in Frozen II. S

he admitted that she had been open to her kids about ‘everything’ since the start of filming.

Realizing the error of her ways, she took it upon herself to make sure they kept all the secrets to themselves.

Her two daughters, Lincole at six-years-old and Delta at four-years-old were told something horrific would happen to them if they talked about what happens in the sequel.

She explained how excited she would be when she came from the shoot, she’d grab her kids and tell them whatever happened that day, “OK I came home and I was like, "OK, here's what happens," after I read the scrip.”

She stated, “I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom and I tell them all the time. I tell them two things. Number one, all your teeth are gonna fall out.”

Suddenly she realized she had just breached her contract with Disney and she was worried they would sue her. She is quoted as saying, “And then it occurred to me that I'm in breach of my contract, and I'm thankful now that it's out that I can no longer get sued by Disney.”

