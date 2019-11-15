Katy Perry's enjoys a night out at Karan Johar's bachelor pad

Karan Johar played as the best possible host to the American singing sensation Katy Perry on Thursday.

The singer is currently in India ahead of her concert with One Plus Music Concert.

Read Also: Abhishek Bachchan’s letter to Amitabh Bachchan from childhood wins the internet

A large number of Bollywood A-listers were invited to the occasion, from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, to Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajol, Sanya Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora.

Katy Perry dazzled social media when she arrived in India on November 12. The singer and songwriter revealed that she felt rejuvenated, happy and elated to come back to the country after a seven-year gap.

Upon her arrival she graced social media with a number of pictures with the caption, “They say every single cell of your body rejuvenates itself about every 7 years and it’s been 7 years since I’ve been to India so let’s just say a brand new me is ready to par-tay at the #oneplusmusicfestival on Nov 16th with the cutie @dualipa Thanks for having us @oneplus_india.”

By the end of the day, social media was flooded with pictures of Katy Perry partying it out with some of Bollywood’s finest and most dazzling stars.



Check out the pictures below!

Some of the A-listers invited, took to Instagram to post selfies in commemoration of the occasion.









