Abhishek Bachchan’s letter to Amitabh Bachchan from childhood wins the internet

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan share quite a strong bond with each other.

On Thursday, the megastar shared a letter written to him by his son when he was a little kid and the internet went into a meltdown.

Read Also: Janhvi Kapoor relaxes with Kartik Aaryan on a peaceful day at ‘Dostana 2’ sets

Sharing it the letter, Amitabh wrote: “Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule .. Pooth sapooth toh kyun dhan sanchaye, pooth kapooth toh kyun dhan sanchaye (If your son is a man of character, why does one need to save money for him as he is competent enough to earn more, if your son is lacking in character, then also, why should one save as he will use it in wrong ways).”

In the endearing letter, young Abhishek assures that he will look well after his mother Jaya Bachchan and his sister Shweta.

Addressing his father as ‘Darling Papa’, Abhishek writes how he is “praying for your smile” and how God is “hearing our prayers”. He also adds towards the end “I am naughty sometimes” in beautiful cursive handwriting.

Amitabh Bachchan in the meanwhile has not been in the best of health lately. The veteran actor was even admitted to the hospital for liver issues some time back.