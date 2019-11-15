Bhumi Pednekar opens about her choice of roles: ‘Can’t do a film where the hero is smacking a girl’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bhumi Pednekar is an unconventional actress different from the rest of her contemporaries as he choice of roles mainly are promoting a social message.
The highly-talented actress who is known for her empowering roles recently opened about the kind of characters she wants to do.
Read Also: Abhishek Bachchan’s letter to Amitabh Bachchan from childhood wins the internet
“Every character that I play is only getting more challenging and making me a better actor. Every time I think about what’s next, some amazing writers and directors come with path-breaking parts for me. It’s only the start and I keep telling people that Saand Ki Aankh and Bala are only my fifth and sixth films (respectively). My journey has been very short and beautiful, and I have a long way to go,” the Saand Ki Aankh actress said.
Bhumi also expressed reservations about item numbers.
“I love dancing and I’m not against item songs. I don’t have a problem with women wearing bikinis on screen. In fact, I’ll be wearing one on screen someday. But when women are made into objects of glamour, that is something I don’t want to do. Today, a hero or a heroine is a person that inspires anyone to be or do better. I don’t think it has anything to do with the way you look.”
The 30-year-old actress went on to add, “I’m not comfortable doing a film where the hero is smacking a girl’s bu** and the nation is celebrating it. I can’t be a part of a film that is anti-feminist or women bashing, or something that is out of my moral comfort.”
Bhumi Pednekar is an unconventional actress different from the rest of her contemporaries as he choice of roles mainly are promoting a social message.
The highly-talented actress who is known for her empowering roles recently opened about the kind of characters she wants to do.
Read Also: Abhishek Bachchan’s letter to Amitabh Bachchan from childhood wins the internet
“Every character that I play is only getting more challenging and making me a better actor. Every time I think about what’s next, some amazing writers and directors come with path-breaking parts for me. It’s only the start and I keep telling people that Saand Ki Aankh and Bala are only my fifth and sixth films (respectively). My journey has been very short and beautiful, and I have a long way to go,” the Saand Ki Aankh actress said.
Bhumi also expressed reservations about item numbers.
“I love dancing and I’m not against item songs. I don’t have a problem with women wearing bikinis on screen. In fact, I’ll be wearing one on screen someday. But when women are made into objects of glamour, that is something I don’t want to do. Today, a hero or a heroine is a person that inspires anyone to be or do better. I don’t think it has anything to do with the way you look.”
The 30-year-old actress went on to add, “I’m not comfortable doing a film where the hero is smacking a girl’s bu** and the nation is celebrating it. I can’t be a part of a film that is anti-feminist or women bashing, or something that is out of my moral comfort.”