Bhumi Pednekar opens about her choice of roles: ‘Can’t do a film where the hero is smacking a girl’

Bhumi Pednekar is an unconventional actress different from the rest of her contemporaries as he choice of roles mainly are promoting a social message.

The highly-talented actress who is known for her empowering roles recently opened about the kind of characters she wants to do.

“Every character that I play is only getting more challenging and making me a better actor. Every time I think about what’s next, some amazing writers and directors come with path-breaking parts for me. It’s only the start and I keep telling people that Saand Ki Aankh and Bala are only my fifth and sixth films (respectively). My journey has been very short and beautiful, and I have a long way to go,” the Saand Ki Aankh actress said.

Bhumi also expressed reservations about item numbers.

“I love dancing and I’m not against item songs. I don’t have a problem with women wearing bikinis on screen. In fact, I’ll be wearing one on screen someday. But when women are made into objects of glamour, that is something I don’t want to do. Today, a hero or a heroine is a person that inspires anyone to be or do better. I don’t think it has anything to do with the way you look.”

The 30-year-old actress went on to add, “I’m not comfortable doing a film where the hero is smacking a girl’s bu** and the nation is celebrating it. I can’t be a part of a film that is anti-feminist or women bashing, or something that is out of my moral comfort.”