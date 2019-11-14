close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 14, 2019

Here's how much Jennifer Aniston's mini-dress in her latest post would cost you

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 14, 2019
Here's how much Jennifer Aniston's mini-dress in her latest post would cost you

Jennifer Aniston had been one of the most influential figures in the world but after joining Instagram, the actor has reached another level of being a trendsetter.

The 50-year-old Murder Mystery actor may have only posted a glimpse from her daily life with her pet dog Clyde, but crazed fans managed to dig out startling details about her look that had left everyone with bated breath.

Read Also: Angelina Jolie holds Brad Pitt accountable for turning their children’s lives upside down

According to reports, The Morning Show star’s mini-dress by Isabel Marant originally cost $1,255 which is equivalent to the cost of a trip to Maldives.

View this post on Instagram

Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

The actor had posted photos with her dog which left us all in absolute awe while Jen captioned the photo: “Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day.”

Separately, the actor has been making news of late over a possible special reunion episode of the popular nineties sitcom Friends, along with other cast members including Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. 

