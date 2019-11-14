Angelina Jolie holds Brad Pitt accountable for turning their children’s lives upside down

While some former flames in Hollywood manage to bury the hatchet, the resentment between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt just doesn’t seem to be going away.

In the latest intel about the former power couple, the Maleficent actor appears to be holding her ex-husband accountable for the mess that has been created in the lives of their children.

Citing a source, Us Weekly revealed: “Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad. She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children's lives upside down.”

Earlier during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Angelina had spoken about wanting to live abroad but the "right now, I'm having to base where their father chooses to live.”

The former lovebirds had been together for a period of over ten years and had tied the knot in 2014 but their marriage was short-lived as they filed for a divorce in 2016.