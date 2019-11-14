‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry ‘has always been in love’ with Courtney Cox: report

The world is still unable to get over the widely-loved show Friends, even decades after it ended, and apparently the star cast is also stuck in the past much like the plethora of fans.

While all of us had deeply shipped Monica and Chandler together, a new grapevine has revealed that there may be something brewing between Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry even after all these years.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Matthew was “never fully able to get over” his love interest on the popular nineties sitcom and “has always been in love with her.”

The two have been in the news since a while now over their rumoured romance after an insider had revealed to Perez Hilton earlier that the two co-stars had been together after Courtney’s split with Johnny McDaid.

"They’ve leaned on each other before. ‘There isn’t any pressure to put a label on it just yet, but they’re excited to see where this might go," the source had said.

However, the starlet reunited with McDaid later which means all of those waiting for the Friends couple to come to life, will have to kill their hopes.



