Disha Patani shares glimpses from sets of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’

As Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop goes on floors, fans are unable to hold their excitement as they cling on to every detail about the film that comes their way.

Disha Patani, the female lead of the highly anticipated film turned to her Instagram to share glimpses into the filming process of the Sohail Khan-directorial.

Turning to her Instagram story the actor shared some behind the scenes glimpses from the sets of the film as the makeup artists help her get into character inside her vanity van.

In another photo, the actor is sporting glittery, bejeweled shoes with the caption: “Dancing shoes on #radhe.”

From the looks of it, fans started speculating the diva is prepping up for a sizzling dance number for the film.



Check out the photo below:



