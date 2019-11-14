Swara Bhasker throws shade at recent controversy in hilarious throwback post

One of Bollywood’s most contentious stars Swara Bhasker after sparking controversy is now poking fun at the criticism that came her way in a hilarious throwback post.

Turning to Twitter, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a childhood photo of herself on her birthday while adding a tinge of humour to the recent controversy she was ensnared in.

“Bachpan ki sabsey badi learning. Ma kehti thin gali dena buri baat! Ab samajh mein aaya! (The biggest childhood lesson: Using swear words is bad. I realise it now) Love & respect 2 all the kids out there! :) May u grow up & not become zaroorat se zyada ch**** (too ch**** for your own good) adults. I meant “chatur” Aapne kya socha? (I meant ‘cunning’ What did you think?) :) PS: Dear Trolls, yeh bhi joke tha (this is also a joke)! #ChildrensDay,” read her tweet.

The actor had recently caught herself in the hullabaloo after her comments about a four-year-old child actor calling her an ‘aunty’.

Defending herself later, the actor had stated in an interview with IANS: “I was on a comedy show, narrating a funny incident about my first experience shooting in Mumbai. In that partly exaggerated and satirical narration, where I was using a comedic, adult and self-deprecating tone, I used certain swear words. The words were used to display in an adult-humorous tone, my exaggerated frustrations and emotions during my struggling days.”