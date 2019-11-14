Soha Ali Khan reveals she thinks there should be more films for children

Soha Ali Khan has come forth revealing her thoughts on the occasion of children’s day stating that she thinks there should be more children-based films.



"In Hollywood, they have made films like Baby's Day Out and the Harry Potter series where they show subjects that revolve around children, and children play lead roles in these films. But that doesn't happen here (India). We have made films like Chillar Party and Taare Zameen Par. I think we should make more films based on children because we have the audience. India is very young country. I think like we used to say there should be women in cinema, and now that has started to happen. I think people are going to start taking children seriously. I take my child very seriously," Soha revealed while speaking to the media at the launch of kid’s digital app.

Talking about her plans for Children's Day celebrated on November 14, Soha added, "I think every day is Children's Day. (Husband) Kunal (Kemmu) is my second child, so I have two kids at home," she laughed.



Soha Ali Khan, sister of veteran actor Saif Ali Khan , is a mother of two-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who she has with actor Kunal Kemmu.