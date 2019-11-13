Sara Ali Khan asks Rohit Shetty to take her for 'Golmaal' but it doesn't go as planned

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan has swiftly taken over the industry with her sheer acting prowess and charm and has her eyes wide open for future golden opportunities as well.



In a promo making rounds on the internet of the 24-year-old Simmba star and the film’s director Rohit Shetty goofing around at the season finale of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul where the starlet takes the opportunity to bag another big role in the filmmaker’s next venture.

“Golmaal ke liye aapko koi heroine mili hai sir? [Have you found an actor for Golmaal sir?],” asks an eager Sara to which Shetty replies:“Jab bhi Golmaal banegi, aap hi ko lunga [If and when the film is made, I will take you].”

However, this appears to backfire as Rohit goes on to jokingly add: “Zee waalon ne bola hai ke beech beech mein mazaak bhi karna [Zee has told me to keep cracking jokes here and there].”



The actor worked with the famed director last year in his hit film Simmba which also starred Ranveer Singh. The film’s success opened numerous doors for the young diva who swiftly made her name in the industry.