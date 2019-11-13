Taimur Ali Khan reacts to mommy Kareena Kapoor telling him not to play with sand: Watch

Taimur Ali Khan is already more famous with the paparazzi than some of the Bollywood stars as he never fails to charm the fans and the ecstatic reporters.

The two-year-old star child is doing just that once again in an endearing video with his mother Kareena Kapoor, as he is busy playing in the dirt.

The adorable infant had recently taken off with his superstar mommy to Chandigarh for the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha where he can be seen enjoying the winter sun as he plays in the sand, something that Kareena is not too happy about.

Taimur looking cute as a button in a grey hoodie can be seen in the short video playing when his mommy asks him to stop. Being the good boy that he is, he puts the game to a halt and says: “I will not do it.”

Check out the video below:







