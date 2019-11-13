Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar's rib-tickling reaction to rumoured rift with Rohit Shetty

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar addressed the rumours of his reported fallout with director Rohit Shetty in the most hilarious manner and Karan Johar added his own amusing reaction as well.

The rib-tickling exchange on Twitter was started by the Padman actor as he addressed the buzz around his supposed brawl with his Sooryavanshi director.

Read Also: Ailing Amitabh Bachchan's uplifting post will leave you in high spirits

The video starts with Kartika Kaif showing an article that reveals that the actor-director duo had a massive rift with Karan Johar coming in to mediate the fight.

The video is followed by Akshay and Rohit running into each other pretending to fight.

Akshay captioned the photo: "#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif."

Karan Johar responding to tweet stated: “this is something even I can’t mediate!!!! @akshaykumar #RohitShetty #KatrinaKaif."

Earlier an entertainment portal had cited sources making revelations of a ‘fallout’ between Akshay and Rohit, saying: “There are icy vibes between the lead actor and the director as they don’t talk to each other on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Apparently, Akshay and Rohit have major problems with each other and to such a degree that they have stopped talking to each other.”

“There were massive creative differences on the script and the way the movie was being shot which apparently led to a showdown between both one day. Since that day they don’t talk to each other but communicate on the sets through the assistant directors who explain the shots to Akshay before filming," the source added.