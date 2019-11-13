'Scary Ammi' group concerned over bad air quality in Lahore

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Wednesday met a group of women who call themselves the 'Scary Ammi' group to discuss issues related to air quality and pollution in the province.

In a message shared on the social networking platform Twitter, the minister, who is a member of provincial assembly from Lahore, said that the government was committed to solving the problems of citizens.

"Met with mothers of a forum known as Scaryammi Group regarding air quality & pollution. Pertinent issues were discussed & will hopefully find resolutions to them," Raas wrote on Twitter.

According to a description of the group on social media, Scary Ammi began as one mother's search for like-minded ammis (mothers). The group wants to focus on wellness, nutrition and enhancing creativity.

A massive number of women are part of the social media community of scary ammis, and seek to balance eastern values with western sensibilities, juggling demands of work with the struggles of motherhood.

Last week, air quality in Lahore had worsened alarmingly because of myriad of factors, forcing the government to declare a local holiday until the situation improved.