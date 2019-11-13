This is how Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh plan to celebrate first anniversary

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making their marriage work out perfectly, both of them striking an immaculate balance between professional and personal lives.



As the couple gears up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month, fans have been quite intrigued to know about their plans for the special day.

Read Also: Deepika Padukone's red hot post raises Ranveer Singh's heart rate

According to Indian media outlets, the actors will be celebrating their anniversary in close intimacy at a beautiful temple.

“Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings,” the source revealed.

It added, “On 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavathi temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in traditional Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15, 2018 at Italy’s Lake Como.

They had been dating each other for six years before saying their vows last year.