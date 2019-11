Prize bond Rs100 draw will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 in Karachi

The first prize for Rs100 prize bond is amount Rs 700,000 while the second prize of Rs 1000 will go to 1,199 each.

Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue