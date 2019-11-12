Bhumi Pednekar opens up about Bollywood's alarming wage gap disparity

Bhumi Pednekar is one to never shy away from speaking about the ills of the society.

The actress is known to be vocal about her opinions and thoughts on various issues prevailing in Bollywood.

Speaking candidly in her past interviews, the actress revealed the tremendous amount of bullying she has faced, from being too chubby to people asking her not to do ‘such films’. Bhumi also opened up about the Bala controversy in which the makers are being slammed for projecting a dark-skinned girl.



Bhumi stated, "Everyone has faced bullying. I have been fat-shamed since I was a kid. I was always a chubby kid. Everything is a problem. If you're too short, it's a problem. If you're too tall, it's a problem. Hairy, not hairy, fair, dark, - everything is an issue."

She further went onto criticise the film industry for its pungent sexism and the pay disparity which has wedged itself between both men and women.

Bhumi opened up to becoming a victim to the issues, stating, "In the early years, it used to be a huge problem. I'm not going to compare my pay to somebody's who has been in the industry for so many years. I can't be someone who's not able to attract a large audience but expects a crazy pay. There has to be a logic behind it. I have been in a situation where I was paid 5 percent of what my male actor got, even though we had the same number of hits and our career graphs have been similar."

However, she made it a point to add, "Things have changed tremendously. There's this wave of films that's led by female characters and it's empowering to be a part of these."