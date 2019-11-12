CONFIRMED: Amitabh Bachchan to take a long break from work!

Amitabh Bachchan has sent his fans into a state of frenzy after revealing that he has been advised to take a long break from work.



According to a news portal, the veteran actor will be going on a long break, owing to his deteriorating health issues as he says he is physical exhausted and needs to heal.

Amitabh will wrap up the shooting of the football film Jhund and once it releases in December, he will put all work related endeavours on a pause.

The Satta Pe Satta actor will take rest and all his other commitments will have to wait. Jaya, Shweta and Abhishek have reportedly insisted that BigB takes medical advice seriously.

Amitabh was admitted to the hospital for a few days last month owing to liver woes. He even skipped the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival which he had been attending for the last six years.

“Was to be in Kolkata for KIFF ,but a medical condition put me in bed .. apologies KIFF and the passionate people of Kolkata .. i shall make up some day .. sorry,” BigB had shared on social media.