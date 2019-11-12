Delhi pollution makes it unbearable for 'Dostana 2' cast and crew to breathe

Fans had been waiting day and night for Dostana 2 to go on floors but it looks like they will have to wait a while longer as the filming process just after getting started has been brought to a halt.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the production and filming of the upcoming Karan Johar hit was brought to a halt after the cast and crew was unable to breathe due to the toxic, thick blanket of smog that has engulfed New Delhi.

A source revealed to the entertainment portal that apart from the health factor, the makers were unable to get their desired shots as well.

“The cast and crew couldn’t breathe. Visibility was so low that the camera couldn’t capture the shots properly. It was a no-win situation. The team decided to disperse until the weather improves,” the grapevine revealed.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also brought to light the issue of Delhi’s toxic air after she posted a photo of herself wearing a pollution mask during her shoot of her upcoming film The White Tiger.



Lead star of the film Kartik Aaryan had earlier announced the film going on floors on November 9, through an Instagram post with a clipper board.









