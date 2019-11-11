Anushka Sharma’s wedding day instructions to Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed

Ansukha Sharma’s wedding dress had fans swooning all over her and it turns out the actor had some explicit instructions to acclaimed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her 2017 winter nuptials with Virat Kohli.



Ansukha Sharma and Virat Kohli were one of the few celebrities who broke the mold to the ever trending secret weddings and went all out for the occasion.

During a recent interview with Vogue, it has been revealed how major a role Sabyasachi Mukherjee played on their big day.

The Zero actor revealed that she gave the famed designer specific and explicit instructions regarding her wedding day outfit.

She stated that walking down the aisle in a pale pink saree was her own creative thought process and she provided Sabyasachi instructions which were supposed to be followed to the T.



She stated, “When I met Sabyasachi I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn’t want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such—not too much,”

She further went onto to say, “I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that... And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, ‘You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you’d ask me for something like that’ and I said, ‘No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception.”

Anushka and Virat had exchanged garlands back in December of 2017 and will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary next month.