Sun Nov 10, 2019
Bollywood

November 11, 2019

Watch video: Sara Ali Khan serves Monday motivation to hit the gym

Mon, Nov 11, 2019

Watch video: Sara Ali Khan serves Monday motivation to hit the gym

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey is no stranger to the world as the actor has worked immensely hard to attain her impeccable figure.

The 24-year-old Simmba star is giving major Monday motivation to her fans once again as she gives them an extra push to hit the gym and burn those calories with a video of her in the midst of her workout routine with her trainer.

Read Also: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': New song shows Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey's sizzling chemistry

Turning to Instagram, the Kedarnath actor shared a video from her Pilates class with her trailer Namrata Purohit where the star is seen sweating it out in her black crop top and matching tights with her hair tied in a ponytail.

“Monday motivation Everyday dedication Then guilt free vacation #sarakishayari #sarakidiary,” she captioned the post.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shed light on her weight loss journey saying: “I don’t have milk, I don’t have sugar, I don’t have carbs. I live a sad life when it comes to food.”

