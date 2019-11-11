'Pati Patni Aur Woh': New song shows Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey's sizzling chemistry

B-Town has been shaken up ever since Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey’s latest offering Pati Patni Aur Woh unveiled its trailer and now its latest song has amplified the excitement.

The freshly-released song titled Dheeme Dheeme is a recreation of the 90s classic titled Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, and has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

The sizzling music video shows off the steamy chemistry between Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan as they shake a leg to the upbeat melody of the track and make the viewers want to get into the party mode as well.

The song also features Bhumi Pednekar turning up the heat in her red saree while Kartik’s character tries to switch between his wife and his secret love affair with Ananya’s avatar.

The film that brings a modern twist to the iconic 1978-released film is already all the rage in B-Town and will be ready to hit theaters on December 6,2019.