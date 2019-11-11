Shah Rukh Khan recreates Rajkummar Rao’s iconic dialogue: Check out their exchange now

Shah Rukh Khan has an abundance of fans all over the world, many of which are from within the Hindi film industry, and it seems like Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is also one of them.



Read Also: Amitabh Bachchan, after cancelling KIFF appearance, shares a bed-ridden photo of himself

It was only recently that Rajkummar Rao gave a glimpse of how much of a fanboy he is of King Khan, when he posted a video of the latter recreating one of his own iconic dialogues from the movie Stree.

Although the dialogue was said by lead actress Shraddha Kapoor, it was said on multiple occasions throughout the film, referring to Rajkummar Rao’s character Vicky.



“Since childhood I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree,” Rajkummar captioned the video.

Check out the actors' exchange below:







