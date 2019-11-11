Amitabh Bachchan, after cancelling KIFF appearance, shares a bed-ridden photo of himself

Amitabh Bachchan is not in the best of health these days and the actor was even admitted to the hospital for a few days owing to liver problems.



On Sunday, Amitabh posted a bed-ridden picture of himself which made his massive fan following get extremely worried for his health.

In the image, Big B can be seen lying on a hospital bed watching a football match on TV. Only his feet with socks, bed and the TV set is visible in the image.

"The Fowler, the socks and the Premier League ... all day long ... in recouped state attempt," he wrote with the image.

Ever since, Amitabh has been receiving an overwhelming amount of love and wishes from his fans.

The Satta Pe Satta actor was forced to cancel an appearance at the inauguration ceremony of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival.

This news was revealed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

Banerjee was quoted at the inauguration ceremony as saying, "Amitabhji comes here every time. But he could not turn up. Since last night he is unwell. So doctors have restricted his movements. He is suffering a lot since last night.”