Deepika Padukone among other celebs to attend 50th WEF annual meet in Davos

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is all set to appear in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos in January for the 50th anniversary of the WEF annual meeting to discuss what requires to make it a 'cohesive and sustainable world'.

The charming actress will join Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, who have been in Davos for the meet in the recent years.

Deepika is registered as founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation, which is known to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way people look at mental health. It's instrumental in creating a platform where people seek help for themselves or their loved ones.

Geneva-based WEF is expected to be even a bigger affair this time because it would be its 50th anniversary and there are indications that several top global leaders might be present.



The WEF has said the 2020 meeting aims to give a concrete meaning to “stakeholder capitalism”, assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.



