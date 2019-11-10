PML-N sounds alarm bells as Nawaz's name remains on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Delay in taking Nawaz Sharif's name off ECL creating problems for his health, said PML-N representative Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Aurangzeb said that doctors had given the former prime minister a heavy dose of steroids to prepare him for his travel abroad.

The government has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment after his health deteriorated. However, Nawaz's name has still not been taken off from the Exit Control List (ECL).

"Nawaz Sharif's treatment abroad is being delayed by the delay in taking his name off the ECL," she said. "Doctors have said that he cannot be given heavy doses of steroids time and again."

Aurangzeb said that it will become almost impossible to shift Nawaz overseas for treatment in case of a medical emergency.

"Doctors have said that Nawaz Sharif needs to be shifted abroad at once," she said. "Delay in his travel will increase dangers to his health."

She said that doctors were doing their best to increase the platelet count of the former prime minister to ensure his health does not deteriorate when he travels.

According to sources, instead of taking Nawaz's name off the ECL, NAB has sent a written reply to the interior ministry. The government and NAB, sources claim, are not willing to take the responsibility of taking Nawaz's name off the ECL.

While NAB has opted for delaying tactics, the government is also refraining from using its authority to take Nawaz's name off the list. In the past, the interior ministry has taken off several names from the no-fly list without taking NAB into confidence.

Sources also told Geo News that NAB has asked for Nawaz's medical reports from the government board and Sharif Medical City.

The medical board formed by the government had suggested allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seek medical treatment abroad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had filed a request on Friday, urging the government to take Nawaz's name off the ECL.