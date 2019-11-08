close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
November 8, 2019

No deal reached with Nawaz Sharif, it's a matter of human life: Sh Rashid

Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that no deal had been reached between the government and Nawaz Sharif for allowing him to go abroad for his treatment.

He was talking with  anchor Shahzaib Khanzada in Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada  Key Saath" which aired tonight (Friday).

Sheikh Rashid assured that Prime Minister Imran  Khan would not create any hurdles when it came to Nawaz Sharif's health.

Rashid said that even  if an  enemy is sick we should pray for his health. Nawaz Sharif is being given relief on humanitarian grounds.

"We pray for his early recovery and wish he would return with good health," he added.

The federal minister said that Nawaz Sharif was granted  bail only and his case has not been dismissed.

He said that Maryam Nawaz is not being allowed to go abroad with her father.

The railways minister said that Shahbaz Sharif plays on both sides of the wicket and he is a politician who makes his own way. 

