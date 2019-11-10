close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 10, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan forced to cancel KIFF appearance after health scare

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 10, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan forced to cancel KIFF appearance after health scare. Photo News18

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's ultimate legend has been facing a bumpy road in terms of his health and after being made aware, the megastar was advised to halt work.

The Black actor was made aware of his ailing health and was advised by doctors to cancel work commitments, and just  star was asked to cancel his appearance at the inauguration ceremony of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. 

This news was revealed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

Banerjee was quoted at the inauguration ceremony, saying, "Amitabhji comes here every time. But he could not turn up. Since last night he is unwell. So doctors have restricted his movements. He is suffering a lot since last night.” 

Due to the megastar’s absence, the event was inaugurated by Shah Rukh Khan instead.

Earlier that day, Banerjee was informed of Amitabh’s unavailability. He was made aware of his current health, stating, "Today though he could not come, I believe Amitji's mind is with this festival. We cannot think of this film festival without him."

