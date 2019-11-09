Shah Rukh Khan says people don’t take speeches of actors seriously

Shah Rukh Khan has come forth shedding light on the fact that the audience in general does not take speeches made by movie stars seriously.



The actor made the comment at the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) recently.

Read Also: Kangana Ranaut shakes a leg at brother's engagement: Watch

"I know, I know, I know nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously. At the end of all, i am just a good looking face. Ya, that's it," SRK said.

"My presence here becomes useless if I don't say some dialogue," SRK added, and proceeded to utter an improvised version of one of his popular dialogues in the film "Raees".

"Ammijan kehti thi, ki koi film festival chota ya bada nehi hota. Lekin KIFF se sundar koi bhi dusra festival nahin hota (My mother used to say, no film festival is small or big. But no other festival can be more beautiful than KIFF)," the actor added.