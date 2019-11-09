Akshay Kumar gets hurt on the sets of 'Sooryavanshi'?

Akshay Kumar recently got injured on the sets of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi which he is shooting opposite the Bollywood queen Katrina Kaif.



According to Mumbai Mirror, the star got hurt and sustained injuries on his arm. The report further added that Akshay had a sprain in his left hand which was patched up with tapes by a physiotherapist on the sets.

Despite the injury, Akshay continued to shoot reportedly.

A source told the daily, “He sprained a muscle in the left arm. The physiotherapist taped the affected areas and Akki continued to shoot. A few days of shoot, and a song featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, remain.”



The actor is yet to say anything about the incident.

Sooryavanshi is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Karan Johar. It will also star Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher and Vivaan Bhatena.