Kangana Ranaut shakes a leg at brother's engagement: Watch

Kangana Ranaut may always be taking the limelight over her opinions and outspoken nature but this time she is letting out her jovial side.



As the 32-year-old Queen star was over the moon as her brother got engaged and with the entire family together for the auspicious occasion, the actor was seen shaking a leg and living the moment.

Read Also: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan dance on ‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’

The video of the actor swaying in a Himachali folk dance was shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

“Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer,” read her tweet.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kangana is getting ready to star in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi.