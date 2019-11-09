Kangana Ranaut shakes a leg at brother's engagement: Watch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kangana Ranaut may always be taking the limelight over her opinions and outspoken nature but this time she is letting out her jovial side.
As the 32-year-old Queen star was over the moon as her brother got engaged and with the entire family together for the auspicious occasion, the actor was seen shaking a leg and living the moment.
Read Also: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan dance on ‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’
The video of the actor swaying in a Himachali folk dance was shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.
“Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer,” read her tweet.
Meanwhile on the work front, Kangana is getting ready to star in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut may always be taking the limelight over her opinions and outspoken nature but this time she is letting out her jovial side.
As the 32-year-old Queen star was over the moon as her brother got engaged and with the entire family together for the auspicious occasion, the actor was seen shaking a leg and living the moment.
Read Also: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan dance on ‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’
The video of the actor swaying in a Himachali folk dance was shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.
“Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer,” read her tweet.
Meanwhile on the work front, Kangana is getting ready to star in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi.