Katrina Kaif in black sets the internet on fire

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s latest stunner shot for a magazine shoot has set the internet on fire.



Dressed in a fitted black leather outfit, Katrina is posing on a luxurious yacht in Dubai. The Bollywood diva’s style is extremely stunning.

All the pictures of the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress show that she is setting some serious style goals for winter 2020.

On the work front, Katrina is busy in shooting for her upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will be released next year.







