Govt made a mockery of legislation today: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif slammed the government , stating that a mockery had made of legislation by the government today (Thursday).

Flanked by leaders of the opposition parties, Asif spoke to the media outside the National Assembly.

"Whatever happened today is an insult to the national assembly," he said."The government wrapped up proceedings in 20-25 minutes and postponed proceedings of the assembly."

READ MORE: Azadi March Live Updates

Asif paid tribute to the JUI-F workers who are taking part in the Azadi March dharna.

"Chairman CDA was told to look after participants of the march," he said. "Instead, CDA officials are eating food from Azadi March participants."

Asif accused the government of creating hurdles for the Azadi March participants.

"The water supply in public mosques near the Azadi March has been cut," he said. "Internet services have been disrupted in areas close to the march."

Asif alleged that the government had instructed public hospitals not to treat participants of the Azadi March dharna.

Azadi March background

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters threatened to march to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.

While the ultimatum has run out, Fazl continues to push the demand for the prime minister to resign and go home.