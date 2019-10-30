LIVE UPDATES

PkMAP provincial secretary addresses participants of the march at Minar-e-Pakistan

PPP workers join 'Azadi March ' in Lahore, chant slogans against the government

Azadi March: Live updates

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March is all set to resume its journey to Islamabad after staying overnight in Lahore.

The march that started on October 27 from Karachi reached the provincial capital on Tuesday after passing through Sukkur and Multan where the JUI-F chief addressed the participants of the anti-government rally.

Azadi March is the first major challenge to Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership as all the major opposition parties have announced support to the JUI-F in Fazlur Rehman’s quest to de-seat him.

"This movement will continue until the end of this government," Rehman told reporters ahead of the march. "There is no other way... to bring Pakistan back on the democratic path."

The JUI-F insists that Khan needs to be removed from office, and a new "free and fair" election held.

But he remains vague about how he aims to achieve their goals.

Analysts believe that the size of the marchers would determine the next steps. Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News that JUI-F has made arrangements for a longer stay in the capital but it all depends on how many respond to Fazlur Rehman's call.

Prior to departure from Lahore, an important meeting of JUI-F leaders was held during which it was decided that the caravan would stay in Gujar Khan overnight.

Here's a wrap up of all the updates on the Azadi March

Pervaiz Khattak briefs PM Imran on talks with opposition



The government's committee headed by Pervaiz Khattak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to brief him on the talks with opposition regarding Maulana Fazlu Rehman-led Azadi March.

The committee told the prime minister that the opposition stands by its agreement with government.

Apprising the prime minister about the progress in talks, he said his committee was in constant touch with the opposition.



Fazl telephones Shehbaz Sharif



JUI-F Chief on Wednesday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and inquired after the health of Nawaz Sharif during the telephonic conversation with the PML-N chief.

Islamabad police review security



The police bosses of Security, Operations and Headquarters Divisions met here on Tuesday and reviewed security issues during the Azadi March.



Deputy Inspectors General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan and DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed on Tuesday met with policemen came for security duties in Islamabad in context of Azadi March. Accompanied with DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem and SSP (Headquarters), they briefed the policemen about their duties and asked them to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens as per law.



Drone cameras, UAVs banned in Islamabad



The district administration warned that certain segment of Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) can be used in Islamabad by the miscreant to sabotage security during Azadi March.



“It has been informed that certain segment of public operate ‘Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Islamabad which pose a unique threat to the precarious security situation of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). These UAVs can be used by miscreant to conduct terrorist acts in the areas that have been secured and safeguarded against ground attacks. Any possible terrorist attacked would jeopardize security of the residents of ICT and sensitive installations that would create law and order situation and threat public peace at large,” said in the order issued by the District Magistrate Islamabad.



'Govt has dual policy on Kashmir'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the government had dual policy on Kashmir as it was not coming clear on the issue. He said the incumbent rulers are defaming the armed forces and accusing them of patronising terrorist group al-Qaeda in the country.

He was addressing a big gathering at the Fatima Jinnah Housing Scheme ground before departure for Lahore through Grand Trunk (GT)Road on Tuesday.



