PM Imran sends special message to Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi will convey a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman later today regarding the ongoing Azadi March.

The all-important meeting between the JUI-F chief and PML-Q leader is taking place after the government negotiating team's briefing to the premier.

According to sources, the government team deliberated over the demands put forward by the opposition parties.

"There is talk of resignation again and again," PM Imran was quoted as saying in the meeting. If resignation is the only demand then there is no need for negotiations, he further said.

Prior to the meeting, Fazlur Rehman and Pervez Elahi will also hold a session with the Rahbar Committee.