Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram posts since her debut

Jennifer Aniston, the leading Hollywood lady joined Instagram three weeks ago after keeping herself away from it for quite a while.



Within a short span of three weeks, the Hollywood superstar, Jennifer broke records by hitting 18.5 million followers.

Since joining, the beauty queen has shared two videos and six photos.

Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut by sharing selfie with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Sharing the selfie, she added the caption: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM’."



She has also broken the record to become the fastest user to reach one million followers. Jennifer reached the big number in merely five hours and 16 minutes.

Jennifer has also shared throwback photo with caption, “In style, then and now...”

Recently, she shared a candid photo of herself radiating in a black gown. "Jen in Black," the Murder Mystery star captioned the photo.













