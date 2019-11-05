Abhishek Bachchan claps back at troll calling him 'unemployed'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Abhishek Bachchan has been on a hiatus from the silver screens since quite a while but that has resulted in him encountering quite a few trolls.
The 43-year-old Dhoom actor was called 'unemployed' by a Twitter user for not being active in the movie business of late, but Junior Bachchan wasted no time to respond.
The actor posted a motivational quote on the social media platform "have a purpose, have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish, then prove to the world that its not impossible."
The troll replied in an 'uncalled' for manner , contrary to it, Abhishek did not lose him temper but seemed calm after his witty response.
