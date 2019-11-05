close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
November 5, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan claps back at troll calling him 'unemployed'

Abhishek Bachchan has been on a hiatus from the silver screens since quite a while but that has resulted in him encountering quite a few trolls.  

The 43-year-old Dhoom actor was called 'unemployed' by a Twitter user for not being active in the movie business of late, but Junior Bachchan wasted no time to respond.

The actor posted a motivational quote on the social media platform "have a purpose, have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish, then prove to the world that its not impossible."

The troll replied in an 'uncalled' for manner , contrary to it, Abhishek did not lose him temper but seemed calm after his witty response.

 


