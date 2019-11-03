Preity Zinta's Pashto video wins hearts in Pakistan and Afghanistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Preity Zinta is already a big name in India with a massive number of fans but her latest post has made her a favourite in Pakistan and Afghanistan as well.
The 44-year-old Veer Zara actor turned to her Instagram to share a video that has been melting hearts of all her Pakistani fans as she can seen speaking fluently in the Pashto dialect with her friend.
"Showing off my Pashto skills with my gorgeous friend @za7nab,” she captioned the photo, and went on to thank Afghanistan bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman, who plays for the Indian Premier League, for teaching her the language.
“Next IPL I will learn some more,” she added.
She also translated what she said in the video for her fans: “Translation - “Salam, how are you ? I’m good, how are you? I’m good thanks. Thank you Mujeeb for teaching me Pashto.”
