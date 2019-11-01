Khattak to approach Fazl to remind him of earlier agreement

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to approach Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman after the latter gave Prime Minister Imran Khan a two-day deadline to tender his resignation.

Fazl, addressing the crowd at Azadi March in Islamabad, reiterated the demand for PM’s resignation. Following which, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s committee —constituted to hold consultation with the Rahbar committee over the march — decided to approach Fazl again.

Government committee Incharge Pervez Khattak will remind Maulana Fazl regarding the earlier agreement reached before the onset of the rally in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran and Khattak held telephonic conversation after the speeches by political opposition leaders at the Azadi March earlier today.

In the conversation, the two spoke about the recent speech by Fazl in which he gave the deadline to the prime minister.