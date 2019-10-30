8 videos that helped Hareem Shah become a TikTok star

Hareem Shah raised a lot of eyebrows when she shot a Tik Tok video during her visit to the Foreign Office that went viral a few days ago. Red-faced, the government initiated an inquiry to get to the depth of the matter and identify the person who allowed the Tik Tok star access to one of the most important government buildings.

A few days later, the controversy died down but Hareem’s Tik Tok videos started appearing on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Here are eight Hareem Shah videos that became popular on social media after her visit to the Foreign Office…

1. The Aerial firing video

In this video, Hareem can be seen firing shots into the air 10 times. She struggles to load the pistol but then lets loose. This video also received a lot of criticism on social media.

2. Hareem dances with Sundal Khattak

In this video, Hareem can be seen dancing to a song in the background with Sundal Khattak. The video has been made using Tik Tok.

3. From inside the plane

Hareem can be seen randomly walking inside a plane in this video.

4. The one with Sheikh Rashid

Hareem treats her Tik Tok followers to a video of Sheikh Rashid. Rashid can be seen standing in the background as another girl clicks selfies with him.

5. Lobby video

In this video, Hareem can be seen walking down what appears to be the lobby of a hotel and occasionally looking back at the camera. The Tik Tok video ends with Hareem kicking open a door.

6. Where Hareem lip syncs…

The Tik Tok star can be seen in this video, lip syncing to a Bollywood song.

7. Where she’s pushed into a swimming pool

In this particular video, we can see Hareem being pushed into a swimming pool by, what seems to be, her partner-in-crime, Sundal Khattak.

8. Hareem meets Fayyaz Chohan

In this short video, Fayyaz Chohan, a PTI stalwart, can be seen shyly turning away from the camera as Hareem and Sundal talk to him.



