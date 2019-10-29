Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal?

Rumours are rife that Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is dating Vicky Kaushal after the video of couple went viral on social media.



In the video, that has sent the social media into frenzy, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal could be seen making their way home from a mutual friend’s Diwali party.

The video has gone viral and sparked speculations of romance between Tiger Zinda Hai actress and the Raazi heartthrob.

It may be noted here that this is not the first time reports of the two being linked together have surfaced on the internet.

And while Katrina and Vicky Kaushal walked into the bash at the same time, the duo eventually left in their respective cars.

Meanwhile, the common friends of Katrina and Vicky were quick to respond saying they were not involved in romantic relationship. There is nothing serious among them, the insider said.

On the work front, Katrina will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi and Vicky is currently shooting for Sardar Udham Singh.