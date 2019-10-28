Azadi March: PM Imran says will not give NRO

NANKANA SAHIB: Prime minister Imran Khan on Monday stood firm and gave a strong message to the protesting parties that he will not give NRO to them no matter what they do.

The prime minister made the comments while addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone for the Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.

“Kartarpur is the Madina of the Sikh community and Nankana Sahib is their Makkah,” said the prime minister as a rebuttal to the opposition’s calls that Pakistan should have not opened the Kartarpur Corridor.

Imran added that no matter how bad the relations were between Pakistan and India, the Sikh community would always flock to Guru Nanak and Pakistan should never stop them.

PM Imran cited the example of Saudi Arabia, saying that even Riyadh did not bar Muslims from visiting holy sites in the kingdom, no matter how bad their relationship with the pilgrims from other nations.

While talking about former premier Nawaz Sharif’s health, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his arch–rival had lauded the medical services being provided to him.

Imran added that the government had arranged for doctors from Karachi and specially sent the CEO of Shaukat Khanum hospital to examine the former premier.



While talking about the JUI-F led Azadi March, the prime minister said that the aim of the march was not to highlight the failure of his government but to blackmail a successful regime.

He asked the crowd to look at the previous government’s inflation and see that the lowest amount of inflation was under his tenure.

“They have all gathered together because this is a way of blackmailing,” the premier informed the people.