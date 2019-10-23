close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
Kareena Kapoor turns cover girl for a magazine in recent photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor has once again wowed her fans in a stunning black attire in a recent cover of a magazine.

The gorgeous diva can be seen slaying in a black couture gown with kohl-rimmed eyes and glam makeup.

According to Indian publications, the photo shoot has become quite the rage where Kareena is looking sizzling as ever.

Check out the cover here: 

The actor will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz

