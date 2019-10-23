Kareena Kapoor turns cover girl for a magazine in recent photoshoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kareena Kapoor has once again wowed her fans in a stunning black attire in a recent cover of a magazine.
The gorgeous diva can be seen slaying in a black couture gown with kohl-rimmed eyes and glam makeup.
According to Indian publications, the photo shoot has become quite the rage where Kareena is looking sizzling as ever.
Check out the cover here:
The actor will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz.
