Janhvi Kapoor forgets to take price tag off her outfit, sends internet into fits

Janhvi Kapoor had a wardrobe faux pas recently when she stepped out of her house in a yellow outfit on Tuesday.

The young actor had apparently forgotten to take the price tag off her dupatta sending the paparazzi into fits of laughter.

Many took to social media to point out the wardrobe malfunction.

“Bechari jaldi m tag nikalna bhool gyi”, wrote an internet user while another commented, “Her dupatta still has the tag on.”



“She is carrying tag with her,” wondered another. “Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn’t have tag... that’s y,” wrote another.

Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao’s next horror film Roohi Afza.