Taimur Ali Khan to be sent off to boarding school like his dad and granddad?

There are reports which reveal that Taimur Ali Khan might be sent off to boarding school in the following few years.

To phrase it as an obsession that the paps and fans alike have with Taimur Ali Khan is the understatement of the year. Whenever the tiny bomb shell steps foot outside of his house, pictures and videos of this tiny star go viral.

Only yesterday did Taimur step out with his mother Kareena Kapoor to cast a vote at the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

During the brief visit, not only did his mother grab attention, in fact most of the eyes were fixated on the tiny kid.



Reports are bringing to light the possibility of Taimur Ali Khan following family tradition and being sent off to boarding school in England, sometime in the next few years.

This news comes as no surprise to fans of Saif Ali Khan or his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Both generations were sent to England from a very young age to pursue their educational endeavors. In order to follow the Pataudi family tradition, Taimur might follow in his family’s footsteps and get enrolled in England’s prestigious prep school, Lockers Park Prep School, situated in Hertfordshire.

Both men in the family are alumni of this fine institution, Saif Ali Khan’s dad, Pataudi was also mentored and coached in cricket by Frank Wolley at the institution.