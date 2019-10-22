close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 22, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana gets snapped under the sun in New York

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 22, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana gets snapped under the sun in New York

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana  is currently soaking up the New York sun while vacationing with friends and sharing glimpses of her time in the city on social media.

The star kid’s latest Instagram picture has created quite a storm on the internet where she can be seen channeling Southern vibes in a cow girl hat.

View this post on Instagram

My sunshine girl #Suhanakhan

A post shared by suhana khan ( READ BIO PLS) (@suhanakha2) on

Suhana in the photo be seen sporting a white crop top with her long tresses complimenting the look.

The 19-year-old is currently residing in New York, where she is studying filmmaking at the New York University.

Latest News

More From Bollywood