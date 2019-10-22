Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana gets snapped under the sun in New York

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is currently soaking up the New York sun while vacationing with friends and sharing glimpses of her time in the city on social media.



The star kid’s latest Instagram picture has created quite a storm on the internet where she can be seen channeling Southern vibes in a cow girl hat.

Suhana in the photo be seen sporting a white crop top with her long tresses complimenting the look.



The 19-year-old is currently residing in New York, where she is studying filmmaking at the New York University.