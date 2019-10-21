Shahrukh Khan shines in his stylish jacket gifted by Karan Johar

Shahrukh Khan shares a great deal of friendship with ace filmmaker Karan Johar and enjoys a friendly rapport with him.



The Zero actor was currently seen soaking in sun wearing a stylish jacket gifted to him by Johar.

He took to Twitter to write: “Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! )"

In the photo, SRK can be seen donning the jacket, after which Johar commented, “Hahahahaha! Bhai!!!!!!"

On the work front, Shahrukh is rumoured to have been roped in for a film directed by Tamil director Atlee.

He has also been producing a lot of web shows lately. The latest one was Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi.