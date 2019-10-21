close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
Katrina Kaif amazes fans in a gorgeous red gown

Katrina Kaif amazes fans in a gorgeous red gown

Katrina Kaif never fails to amaze her fans and this time she is doing it with a stunning bold red-coloured gown which she wore to the Vogue Women of the Year Awards.

The fiery gown that featured a puffy trail and a bow at the back was paired with a subtle lip and smoky eyes and effortless straight hair.

Katrina wore ruby and diamond earrings to complete the look.

The Bharat actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. The film has been slated for March 2020 release.

