Vogue Women of the Year: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt win big

As Vogue Women of the Year marked its third edition on Saturday night, several of Bollywood luminaries stepped out in full style, putting their glam best forward and adding sparkle to the glitzy and glamorous ceremony.

Bollywood was out in full force with actors Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt among those who were honoured.

Katrina Kaif – Risk Taker of the Year:

Ever since she ventured deep into the world of beauty, the star might have just achieved the utmost mystical code to being an unpredictable enigma. With two years in the making, Katrina’s makeup brand has let her come as close to her fans as a superstar is able to.

To quote Katrina herself, “I want it to portray my philosophy. It definitely does not say, ‘Look like me.’ I want you to have fun with my makeup and let it enhance the favorite parts of you.”

Anushka Sharma – Style Icon of the Year:

This year’s style icon considers her accessories to be a spice of life, but not a motivated and principled driver. Being a believer in sophisticated fashion, Anushka Sharma has a coveted wardrobe that all have eyes on. She is routinely spotted in a number of different styles from athletic chic to basic casuals like white tees and blue jeans. Whatever the star drapes, she rocks, regardless of the price tag or look.

She was quoted as saying, “Sometimes we push ourselves to wear extremely uncomfortable clothes. There are clothes meant for a specific reason—they look beautiful on screen but they’re not the most amazing clothes to wear. In my own space I want to be comfortable in what I’m wearing and, most importantly, it has to reflect me.”

Alia Bhatt – Performer of the Year:

As a child, Alia Bhatt was often known to dance for her grandparents, each Sunday. Her most preferred game was called “actress-actress”. When left to play she would conjure up the most elaborate imaginary audience that she would dance and sing for. By 26, the rising star seems to have won it all. With a directional release by her father, the actress is featured in an upcoming movie called Sadak 2. Not only that, her upcoming feature, Brahmastra is also highly anticipated.

Here’s a list of all the winners of Vogue Women Of The Year 2019:

Lilly Singh – The Absolute Born Colourless Global Indian Of The Year (Female)

Kunal Nayyar – Global Indian Of The Year (Male)

Winnie Harlow – Global Changemaker Of The Year

Huda Kattan – Influencer Of The Year

Taapsee Pannu – Trailblazer Of The Year (Female)

Ananya Panday – Youth Influencer Of The Year

Ranveer Singh – Man Of The Year

Dulquer Salmaan – Trailblazer Of The Year (Male)

Zoya Akhtar – Filmmaker Of The Year

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac – Visionary Of The Year

Ruchika Sachdeva – Designer Of The Year

Pooja Mor – Young Achiever Of The year

Garima Arora – Young Achiever Of The Year

Heena Sidhu – Young Achiever Of The Year